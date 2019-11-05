2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s campaign is coming State College on Nov. 6 to host a pop-up event.

The event, entitled "Pop-Up Pete,” will start at 2 p.m. and will be held in the Porter North Lot. The exact location will be shared as it becomes available.

Student and faculty speakers will be taking part at the rally, with one of the speakers being Jessica O’Hara, an associate teaching professor in the Department of Communication Arts and Sciences.

Accompanying speakers, Pete for America senior staffers will share their "grassroots" organization strategies with those in attendance.

Details are forthcoming, however the sign up link to attend the Pop-Up Pete event can be found at here.

