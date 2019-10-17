Despite being hidden in McAllister Alley, What-a-Blast Laser Tag has been entertaining students and residents alike in downtown State College since 2001.

Brad Ross , owner and operator of the venue since 2008, said he values the enjoyment laser tag adds to the community.

“Having fun with friends and family at any age at an activity like laser tag is an irreplaceable, beyond-special bonding time that is never forgotten,” Ross, a graduate of the Smeal School of Business at Penn State, said.

Ross had always wanted to have his own business. He had been friends with the previous owner of What-a-Blast, and when he found out the owner was leaving State College and looking to sell, Ross knew he wanted in.

“With a recent Smeal MBA focus in entrepreneurship, it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” Ross said, “I ended my great day job and actively embraced the awesome, fun and exciting laser tag business.”

Although in the middle of a college town, What-a-Blast attracts a diverse group of people to join in on the fun. Students, young kids, birthday groups and even adults in workplace outings will attend.

Jasmine Merrill went with her friends to What-A-Blast to celebrate her 18th birthday. She said she had a great experience, and praised the variety of game options.

“I just think it’s cool that there was so many different ways to play with all my friends, and the modes could change every round,” Merrill (freshman-biobehavioral health) said.

Laser tag games include free-for-all, teams and the intense ‘zombie’ mode, where one player in the group starts out infected and continues to go after the others until everyone has been turned — culminating in an intense round. She said she was glad to have a good time with her friends, and recommended others do the same.

“I think it was worth it to celebrate with some laser tag. I definitely recommend for any students looking to make their night exciting to pay them a visit,” Merrill said.

Mawunyo Wurapa visited with a few friends for fun, and praised the environment of the laser tag arena, and the “hospitality” of Ross.

“He seemed like a very polite, friendly, extraverted guy, [and] welcoming and eager to help” Wurapa (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

Wurapa additionally enjoyed features such as the detailed, obstacle-filled arena, the quality of the gear, the simple yet comfortable waiting room, and the option to play songs he wanted from his phone.

“The ability to choose our own music as we played the games was really cool,” Wurapa said.

Although State College has a lot to do, it does lack in hands-on, active-based activities off campus that are independent from Penn State, according to Wurapa. Especially in the midst of difficult midterms, he said he believes laser tag is a good way to blow off stress and relax.

“It’s good, fun exercise and anyone can do it,” Wurapa said. “After you’ll sleep well, and can hit your classes hard — or wake up late.”

RELATED