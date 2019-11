The State College Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who allegedly assaulted an Uber driver Saturday.

Around 2:05 a.m. an unknown male allegedly walked on top of an Uber driver’s vehicle, causing damage. The male then allegedly assaulted the driver when they confronted him.

The incident occurred between South Garner Street and Sowers Street on East Calder Way.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact State College Police.