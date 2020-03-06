As students walk down College Avenue or sit on the HUB Lawn, a church displaying a bright, rainbow pride flag can be seen in the distance. This is the Faith United Church of Christ.

According to Faith UCC’s website, it is an “open and affirming church, embracing diversity in our congregation and community, and affirming the dignity and worth of every person.”

Rev. Jes Kast is the current pastor and first openly gay clergyperson at Faith UCC.

“No matter who you are, or where you are in life’s journey, you are welcome here,” Kast said. “And we really mean it.”

Kast said Faith UCC’s commitment as an “open and affirming” church means the church welcomes and celebrates all members of the LGBTQ community.

“Welcoming, affirming and celebrating people is not just a side note,” Kast said. “It is part of the very DNA of who we are. We are people that honor the dignity of each person that walks through our door.”

Kast said she has been on track of being a pastor her whole life. She first served as a pastor at another church in the Upper West Side of Manhattan for about eight years. Kast and her wife later got married, and Kast wanted to relocate to a new church closer to Bloomsburg University where her wife works.

Kast went through a six month interview process, and was eventually offered the position of being the pastor at Faith UCC. She said she has been the pastor for one year and two months.

“My last church was in New York City. I was not the only out, lesbian clergy in all of Manhattan. Me, and our ministry, and what we’re about matters in this community,” Kast said. “When you see yourself represented, that creates a little more space for everyone to feel a sense of breathing room here.”

Kast described Faith UCC as a “pretty awesome church.”

“Their faith is vibrant. Their warm welcome is honest. The congregation truly wants to be a presence of love and justice in this community,” Kast said.

She said Faith UCC wants to be involved in the community, and thinks this is important because she said being part of a church goes beyond the physical building.

Kast said people in more rural communities like in central Pennsylvania are “hungry for this type of church.”

“There’s gay farm kids, and there’s parents who their child just came out. Now they’re faced to reconcile their faith with that,” Kast said. “We’re a church here for them in support of them.”

Matthiew Haines has been part of the congregation since his freshman year at Penn State. He said he grew up in a religious household, but his personal faith has been a “rollercoaster” in terms of agreeing with the values of the church he grew up in.

“Even from day one, the acceptance and openness, as well as the other Christian values, I really gelled with,” Haines (junior-food science) said.

Haines is a member of the church’s board, Consistory, which he said functions similarly to a campus organization’s executive board. He is also the leader of a young adult group in the church called Friends in Faith.

“This is no longer a place I just go on Sundays. It’s really nice to be invited to be involved, because that’s something I didn’t get from the other churches I grew up in,” Haines said.

Jared Hammond is another member of the congregation and the president of the board, which he said is a collection of members of the congregation who are voted on by other members.

“[Rev. Jes] is our pastor, and I guess you can say she shepherds the congregation. But the congregation themselves makes up the voices,” Hammond said.

Hammond said the board helps to run the daily operations of the church and outreach.

When moving to the area, Hammond said he and his wife looked for a place of worship that aligned with their beliefs.

“It was important for me to worship in a place where my loved ones were welcomed,” Hammond said.

Hammond said the open and affirming commitment of the church spoke to him.

“I have many privileges in this world. Not everybody else has those same privileges, and I believe as we all come together and uplift each other then we can all move forward and have a better experience while we’re here,” Hammond said.

On Feb. 16, Faith UCC celebrated members of the LGBTQ community who have served in some kind of religious leadership through the Shower of Stoles Project.

The Shower of Stoles Project is “a collection of over a thousand liturgical stoles and other sacred items representing the lives of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people of faith,” according to the Institute for Welcoming Resources website.

The institute said the stoles, or liturgical vestments, were sent in by LGBTQ people themselves, or friends and family members. One-third of the stoles were donated anonymously.

“The collection bears witness to the huge loss of leadership that the church has brought upon itself because of its own unjust policies,” a statement on the website reads.

According to Kast, St. John’s United Church of Christ in Boalsburg recently had its one year anniversary as an open and affirming church. St. John’s UCC invited Faith UCC to participate in the Shower of Stoles Project.

“[The Shower of Stoles] is right up what we believe,” Kast said.

Kast said the sanctuary was decorated in many various stoles from people who were serving in religious leadership “whether their denomination affirmed them or not.”

She said there were “incredible stories” woven on the stoles.

“It was a powerful day. It was really moving watching the congregation move into the chancel, going through and reading the stories of everybody, and knowing that this church has been such an important role in celebrating, affirming and creating more intentional diversity within the community,” Kast said. “I mean, we’re the only ones that have such a bold pride flag out front.”

The pride flag on the front door of Faith UCC reads “A justice world for all,” according to Kast.

“That is what we are about. We take how our faith is informing us on Sunday morning, and we want to be about creating a little bit more of a justice world in our communities and practicing what we believe our scripture calls us to,” Kast said. “The way of Jesus literally is about justice and love.”

Moreover, on Feb. 26, Kast offered “ashes to go” outside of the church for Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent. She said there is intimidation that comes with coming to a new church, or any new place.

To combat this intimidation, Kast was outside of the church and said she was “just standing there, available.” If people passing wanted ashes, Kast said she gave them and and offered a blessing.

“A student said, ‘I always walk by your church, and I’m so glad it’s here, but I always kind of feel intimidated to walk in,’” Kast said.

Kast said the student expressed gratitude for the church making itself available outside on Ash Wednesday.

Throughout Lent, Kast said she is focusing on all the “one another” passages. She said there is a frequently appearing word, allelon, in the New Testament in the Bible that means “one another.”

“We see this word come up, actually about 100 times in the New Testament: Forgive one another, bear with one another, encourage one another,” Kast said.

She has preached on the topic “pray for one another,” already during this Lent season.

“I do think people feel lonely a lot in our society, and disconnected from one another, so I want to help remind people that they’re not alone,” Kast said.

Haines said he gave up ice cream for Lent, even though he works at the Berkey Creamery.

“I have a gallon of cookie dough ice cream in my freezer just waiting for Easter,” Haines said.

Haines also said the congregation started to wear name tags recently to allow people to form even more personal relationships with each other.

“It’s really easy to be as active as you want in the church,” Haines said.

Furthermore, Hammond said he has stayed at the church because “they actually mean what they say.” He said he remains involved in the church through attending worship and serving the community.

“Just being able to know that we care about our community, and we’re willing to serve — I know other churches do in their own way, as well — but this works for me,” Hammond said.

At 10:45 a.m. every Sunday, Faith UCC holds worship, according to Kast.

“There’s something inside this congregation that we want to practice our faith,” Kast said. “Jesus was about loving and justice and truly making the world a better place. Somehow that’s gotten lost in a lot of religious practices. For us, that’s what we want to be about."