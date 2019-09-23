Students looking to get their flu shots before the cold hits don’t have to go far from their homes, as many options are offered on campus or in State College.

On campus

According to the Student Affairs website, University Health Services will host a series of student flu vaccine clinics on campus in the upcoming month.

Flu shots will be offered on the following dates from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Sept. 26

Oct. 1

Oct. 3

Oct. 10

Oct. 15

Oct. 21

The clinics will take place in Alumni Hall in the HUB-Robeson Center. Students are asked to bring their Penn State ID and health insurance card.

Students without health insurance or without insurance on file with health services will be charged a $25 vaccine fee to their Bursar account.

Students are encouraged to schedule an appointment for the clinic dates, but walk-ins are also available.

Students who opt to receive the vaccine at one of the clinics will be exempt from extra fees like administration or appointment fees.

Off campus

The State College CVS is offering flu shots at no cost for accepted insurance plans until Dec. 31 during regular pharmacy hours. Students who get their flu shot will receive a $5 off of $25 coupon.

The downtown Target located on Fraser Street is also offering no-cost flu shots until Dec. 31 during pharmacy hours. Students who get their flu shot will be given a $5 Target coupon.

Rite Aid in State College is offering a no-cost flu shot option accepted with most insurance plans.

Wegmans’ pharmacy offers a no-cost flu shot with accepted insurance plans during regular hours. Those without insurance will be charged $39.99.

Walmart also offers flu shots during regular pharmacy hours with no cost for most insurance plans.

Mount Nittany Health is offering flu shots beginning Oct. 7 during varied times. Appointments are preferred, but not necessary.

