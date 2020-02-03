For many in the United States, the results of the 2016 election may have produced a sense of shock and disbelief.

However, for Genevievre Miller, they proved to be an academic and political wake-up call.

“My freshman year I was a biology major and did terribly. I was one of the two black people on my floor and we watched the election together and we heard a lot of noise and celebration in the lobby,” Miller (senior-political science and African American studies) said. “We actually slept together that night, we didn’t leave the room because we were too scared — and that was the day I switched my major to political science.”

Miller currently serves as the University Park Undergraduate Association student liaison for the State College Borough Council. Whether it be in her role as the first black woman in her UPUA position or as the only black cheerleader at her high school, Miller has displayed her firm interests in maintaining a leadership position.

By being a leader, she said she wants to push for change at Penn State.

“Unintentionally or intentionally, I’ve always been the only person in the room,” Miller stated. “Whether it be the only person of color or the only woman in the room — I learned that people see me and they believe that’s how everyone thinks — when I say things, people believe that’s how every woman or black person thinks. Although you can shape that narrative, think critically about when they leave this room, what will they think that someone like me thinks?”

For Miller, there is a keen sense of responsibility to represent and speak up for marginalized groups. Previously, she said she had opted to remain silent and overlook discriminatory behavior.

“Will their anger help or hurt me? Will it? And when I realized they genuinely don’t have the power, then why do I care what they think?” she said when discussing her internalized fear when it came to speaking up as a black woman in UPUA.

As a member of UPUA, Miller also emphasized that when she looks for policies to pass, her main focus is fairness and equity. The question of whether a decision will make a change in 20 years constantly weighs on her mind.

Students Edred Richardson and Patricia Birungi, friends of Miller’s who met her through UPUA, said she has been an enlightening mentor.

“There are not enough people like her,” Birungi (sophomore- biobehavioral health) said. “She is the kind that plans extensively, has incredible ideas and does not give up on the things she sets her mind to, but is still able to step back, reevaluate herself often, and criticize herself and her ideas.”

Richardson (junior- journalism and international politics) said she makes people questions their beliefs and strives to create change.

“She constantly drives to break stereotypes and biases that people have, and work to create new solutions that you’d never think about,” Richardson said. “It’s admiring.”

Miller hopes to one day work in law. She said the main driving force behind her shift in academic focus was her determination to take up the helm and not merely wallow in her anger.

“I want to make the rules,” Miller said. “I could sit and wallow and say this is unfair, but my job isn’t to sit in my anger, my job is to now fix policy.”