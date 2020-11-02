Osaze Osagie’s parents have filed a lawsuit against the Borough of State College and 10 State College police officers in response to Osaze's March 2019 death.

Osaze’s father, Sylvester Osagie, claimed in the 39-page suit that the officers involved did not take the proper steps to control the situation after Sylvester had provided them with all the necessary information concerning Osaze's mental health history, and made himself available to help when Osaze was located.

The suit also claims the State College Police Department dispatched an officer who was unfamiliar with Osaze’s situation.

On March 20, 2019, three State College police officers were sent to an apartment on Old Boalsburg Road to respond to a mental health warrant for Osaze.

Upon their encounter with Osaze, who had schizophrenia and anxiety, he allegedly ran at the officers with a knife.

After an attempt to use a Taser on Osaze was unsuccessful, one of the officers fatally shot the 29-year-old.

The suit is seeking an undisclosed amount of compensation plus court fees.

On Sept. 19, 2019, the Osagie family announced its intention to launch an independent investigation into Osaze's death. The parents also announced they would sue the SCPD for the "wrongful" death of their son.

Sylvester claimed the death of his son is reflective of “years or systematic failings by the Borough of State College Department.”

“Osaze’s death is not the story of misconduct by a single “bad apple,” the suit claimed.

