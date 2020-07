Pier 1 Imports on Patriot Lane is going out of business, according to a sign posted above the store entrance.

Signs in the State College storefront say that the entire store is up to 30% off.

According to USA Today, Pier 1 Imports filed for "Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection" in February and started its liquidation sale on May 22.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

+2 Burger King on University Drive closes amid coronavirus pandemic The Burger King located at 521 University Drive is permanently closing, according to a note …