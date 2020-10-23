The Centre County Board of Elections was awarded a grant of $863,828.50 to offset pandemic-related election costs, which caused some local controversy.

The grant came from the Center for Tech and Civic Life on Sept. 22.

Mark Zuckerburg, the co-founder and CEO of Facebook, and his wife, Priscilla Chan, donated $250 million to the Center for Tech and Civic Life to help county election offices prepare for the 2020 presidential election. On Oct. 13, they donated another $100 million to the cause.

Michael Pipe, chair of the Centre County Board of Commissioners, said the grant helped with in-person voting, absentee and mail-in ballot voting, drop boxes and early voting.

“It’s been a tremendous assistance for us during this really crucial election season,” Pipe said. “I don’t know why election offices aren’t applying [for the grant].”

According to Pipe, the grant was made available to any election office throughout the United States to help “make voting safe and accessible” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, not all agree that the election grant was positive for Centre County.

On Sept. 25, The Pennsylvania Voters Alliance, eight Republican state House members and five other individual plaintiffs filed a lawsuit to block Centre County, Delaware County and the City of Philadelphia from accepting the private election grant from the Centre for Tech and Civic Life.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania on the grounds that the private grant funding would disproportionately help Democrats in Pennsylvania, a swing state.

When asked about the lawsuit, Pipe said he would not “articulate an argument.”

“My perspective is that it’s a positive option,” Pipe said about the private election grant.

The plaintiffs argued that without state legislative approval, the grant violated the federal election law that prohibits local governments from accepting private federal election grants.

In the 37-page complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief filed by the plaintiffs, the U.S. Constitution’s Election Clause and Supremacy Clause, the National Voters Registration Act and the Help America Vote Act were cited as the federal election laws that prohibited the acceptance of the grant.

“The plaintiffs are injured by [the Center for Tech and Civic Life]’s private federal election grants because they are targeted to counties and cities with progressive voter patterns,” the plaintiffs said in the document. “The government favoring a demographic group in elections is just as injurious to voters as the government disfavoring a demographic group.”

On Wednesday, in a recent update to the lawsuit, U.S. Middle District Court Judge Matthew Brann ruled in favor of Centre County, Delaware County and the City of Philadelphia, therefore invalidating the plaintiffs’ claims.

The temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction that the plaintiffs requested would have prohibited the use of close to $13 million in grants by the three areas in Pennsylvania.

Brann found that the money was used for nonpartisan reasons in all three areas and wasn’t used to increase voter turnout — therefore, the county’s use of the grant money was legal.

“The implication that increased voter turnout is inherently beneficial to progressive candidates is dubious at best,” Brann wrote in his ruling.

Specifically in Centre County, the grant helped fund secure ballot drop boxes and a satellite election office at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center, Pipe said.

Pipe explained that the Centre County Board of Elections is working with Penn State University to install a secure ballot drop box on the Pollock Road side of the HUB-Robeson Center.

“The cost and installation, security cameras [and] the team of people that would be picking up [the ballots are] all paid for by the grant,” Pipe said. “In essence, the grant allows us to have more accessibility, more security [and] more safety for students to vote for this upcoming election… many things we’re purchasing through the grant will be available for future elections, such as drop boxes.”

Pipe said the grant also helped Centre County purchase equipment to open and scan ballots on Nov. 3 in a “timely manner.”

“Safety protocols we put in place throughout the county have been put in place and paid for by the grant,” Pipe said. “It offsets… costs and further saves taxpayers money in that regard.”

The last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot in Pennsylvania is Oct. 27, prior to the 2020 presidential election on Nov. 3.

The Centre County Satellite Elections Office at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center will be open until Oct. 27.