Bikes fill bike racks outside of Martin Hall on Curtin Road on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018.

 Lindsey Shuey

The State College Borough and CentreBike announced that they have acquired several bike racks to give away to businesses in the community.

Information was sent out via the State College Borough’s Twitter account Tuesday, Jan. 21 announcing the acquisition of the racks, which plan to be “repurposed” in the Centre Region. 

Any business interested in receiving a rack free of charge or anyone who has a suggestion for a business to receive one can email jfields@statecollegepa.us for more information.

