The State College Borough and CentreBike announced that they have acquired several bike racks to give away to businesses in the community.

Information was sent out via the State College Borough’s Twitter account Tuesday, Jan. 21 announcing the acquisition of the racks, which plan to be “repurposed” in the Centre Region.

We have recently acquired bike racks for distribution throughout out community. If your business is interested in one of these FREE racks or you have a suggestion of a location that needs one, please comment below! pic.twitter.com/oaoYWY2XtW — State College, PA (@State_CollegePA) January 21, 2020

Any business interested in receiving a rack free of charge or anyone who has a suggestion for a business to receive one can email jfields@statecollegepa.us for more information.