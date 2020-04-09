As people nationwide and in Centre County are told to stay home to mitigate any further spread of the coronavirus, many are looking into potentially bringing a furry friend into their families during this time of quarantine.

Centre County PAWS, a local non-profit shelter for dogs and cats, said they have seen an increased amount of animals being fostered out to community members.

In fact, the shelter has “kind of run out of animals,” Lisa Bahr, the executive director of Centre County PAWS said, due to the “overwhelming response” from those in the community looking to foster.

“Nearly all of our cats and dogs are in foster homes; almost all of our animals are gone,” Bahr said. “We had a tremendous number of applicants. I was amazed at the huge response we got from the community.”

Right now, 90 animals previously in the shelter are in foster care at someone’s home, the majority of the adoptions coming recently.

The kennel currently holds only nine dogs and 16 or 17 cats, Bahr said. Before the increase of fosters, they usually kept at least 20 dogs and over 50 cats at any time.

Bahr said the stay-at-home order is the reason why they have seen an influx of foster applications.

“People know that we are trying to allow our volunteers and staff some relief in not having to come into the facility too, so they’re helping in that way,” Bahr said. “They know we just need lower numbers of animals in the facility.”

The shelter’s foster program is meant for people who aren’t necessarily in a place to adopt, but still want to take care of an animal. Fostering can provide “temporary loving, caring, and safe environments for animals,” according to the shelter’s website.

The shelter is currently only conducting “basic minimum operations” amid Gov. Tom Wolf’s statewide shutdown of non-life sustaining businesses, such as “emergency” situations like taking in strays.

The majority of foster applicants actually came in before the shelter all but closed down in mid-March before Wolf’s order came down. Adoptions were by appointment only until the stay-at-home order for all citizens in Centre County was put into effect on March 28.

At this time, they have stopped offering adoptions, but are still fostering animals out, although, as previously stated, the place is looking a bit more empty than usual.

Centre County PAWS’s Facebook page has also been featuring some fostered animals and their families in occasional “PAWS Foster Feature” posts.

On the opposite side of things, Bahr also said that they have not seen too many people give their pets back up to the shelter for any reason during this time.

No fosters that were taken out have been returned either, which Bahr said that at first she was “at least expecting to happen.”

The shelter does offer resources for people struggling with caring for their animals as well as dog and cat food for those who need it, and Bahr says they will continue to provide support for those in need even while being closed.

“It’s been incredible the amount of help that people are willing to provide during this already stressful and uncertain times,” Bahr said. “I think a bright spot is a good way to put it.”