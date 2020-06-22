In addition to a socially distanced fireworks celebration, 4th Fest will be hosting a food drive throughout the month of July to help Centre County residents in need.

In a press release, 4th Fest executive director Frank Savino said the organization's committee wanted to engage the community as it recovers from the coronavirus.

“4th Fest might look a little different this year, but we truly feel the best way to celebrate the birth of our nation and honor the spirit of the festival is for neighbors to help their neighbors," Savino said.

Nonperishable food items will be accepted from July 1 through July 9 at designated collection locations throughout the county. Businesses, organizations, clubs and neighborhoods can sign up to be a collection location beginning June 30.

Information on the various locations will be available on 4th Fest's website.

On July 10 and 11, food will be brought to a designated warehouse from their drop off locations. Donations can also be collected at the warehouse if volunteers could not bring them before July 9.

The food will be distributed to the YMCA Anti-Hunger Program, which serves Centre County residents.