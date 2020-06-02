The annual Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts released its promotional poster for this year's virtual event on Tuesday.

The poster was designed by longtime Festival poster designer and Penn State professor emeritus of graphic design Larry Sommese and his daughter Saige, a 2018 Penn State graduate. Also, the poster is sponsored by Penn State Health.

Instead of the typical images found in past poster such as references to art, theatre, and music, this year’s poster depicts a sunrise over Happy Valley to symbolize hope for better days in the future.

The poster can be picked up for free at local businesses including Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, Downtown State College Improvement District, State College Framing Company and Gallery, The Makery, Art a la Carte in Bellefonte and Juniata River Valley Visitors Bureau in Lewistown.

The 2020 Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts will take place on its website on July 9-12. After July 12, any remaining posters will be available for sale on the Festival’s website.

