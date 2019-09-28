Warm, breezy weather set the tone for Pop Up Ave on Saturday afternoon.

Vendors and shoppers alike gathered on South Fraser Street to soak up the September sun and enjoy the picturesque day with handmade and vintage items.

As crowds of people — and their dogs — walked through the closed-off street, various vendors lined the sidewalks with their own creations.

One such booth belonged to Everyday Balloons, a print shop based out of Altoona. The company, run by Chris Bencivenga and his wife Becki Hollen, primarily creates handmade illustrated art.

Everyday Balloons makes its creations with traditional printmaking methods such as ruby lith to create the layers for the prints, according to the company’s website.

Though the couple only moved to Altoona three years ago, it is the fifth time Everyday Balloons has attended Pop Up Ave.

“This [Pop Up Ave] was extra close to us and my wife found out about it just through Facebook,” Bencivenga said.

Bencivenga also noted how convenient it was to only have to travel 45 minutes from Altoona to attend the show.

“[Pop Up Ave is] a nice, close show. We do lots of arts festivals where I travel four or five hours,” Bencivenga said.

Among koozies plastered with Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty and racks of clothes, one could find Hazel Tree & Beck, a small batch pottery and ceramic ware company.

The pottery, created by Kira North, is designed in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania and is entirely handmade. Hazel Tree & Beck had a wide collection of mugs, vases and other pieces of pottery on display.

North said she is fond of how Pop Up Ave is organized and also how it is actually run.

“I like that it [Pop Up Ave] is somewhat curated, there’s only handmade artists or vintage items,” North said, “so it does kind of set the tone for the quality we are trying to display.”

The Lewisburg native also expressed appreciation for the event and the exposure it brings for the vendors.

“I think also [Pop Up Ave] provides more of an outlet for the other vendors they appreciate, too,” North said.

Like many other vendors and attendees, Kyle Wamboldt and Noelle Ihanainen go to Pop Up Ave nearly every year.

One of the reasons the two were in attendance was to support the local businesses present at Pop Up Ave.

“Small businesses are really nice because you can get some really cool stuff,” Wamboldt (senior–electrical engineering) said.

Additionally, Ihanainen (senior–arts and architecture) and Wamboldt looked forward to looking around South Fraser Street and eating good food.