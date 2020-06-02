The State College Borough released a survey to hear business owners' thoughts on what approaches would best enable social distancing as the area reopens, according to a Tuesday press release.

The six-question survey, created by the borough and the Downtown State College Improvement District, asks merchants to voice what options would best allow their businesses to operate in various ways.

RELATED

According to the survey, the borough is considering the following approaches:

Temporarily converting select on-street parking spots into spaces for commercial use

Converting streets running north-to-south to "one-way pairs" and removing one of the travel lanes

Reducing parking on one side of College and Beaver avenues to "expand opportunities for commerce"

Using space "immediately adjacent and off the curb" near parking decks downtown for loading and unloading business deliveries, parking, pick-up and drop-off areas, conducting business and creating space for pedestrians and bicyclists

RELATED

+2 How Centre County’s switch to yellow phase impacts students and residents Centre County was one of 24 counties to switch from the “red” phase of coronavirus restricti…

Merchants are also asked to identify their type of business and offer their own ideas for how to "physically improve commerce and social distancing downtown."

The survey is anonymous — unless merchants choose to identify themselves and or their business — and will close at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 8.