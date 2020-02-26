They say you never forget where you were when you found out that — the College Avenue Taco Bell closed.

The downtown State College Taco Bell unexpectedly closed on Wednesday, and students aren't happy about it.

A Facebook event titled "Taco Bell Vigil" was created on Wednesday. The vigil is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Sunday at the site of the former Taco Bell.

"Gone but never forgotten🌮Join us as we spice things up outside of our beloved downtown drunk food establishment," the event's details read.

As of 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 37 people said they are going to the vigil, while 83 are interested.

A change.org petition was also created on Wednesday. The petition, which as of 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday had just over 600 signatures, wants to "stop Taco Bell from closing."

"Taco bell is permanently closing today," the petition reads. "That should be illegal. Thats on period. Sign me so Taco Bell doesn’t close thanks!"

Prajesh Patel created the Facebook event after hearing about the closing of the California-based restaurant.

“After hearing the news about it’s closing, I was very upset, as I don’t think there’s another place downtown I would feel so comfortable, some would even say another home,” Patel (senior-computer science) said via email.

RELATED

+3 College Avenue Taco Bell closes as construction crews remove sign from building The Taco Bell at 310 E. College Ave has permanently closed, according to Taco Bell public re…

Though Taco Bell primarily served the community as a restaurant, Patel saw it as more than just another fast-food chain.

“I remember it being a hang out spot as I would always run into someone I know and those would turn into the best late night conversations,” Patel said.

Knowing that the closure of Taco Bell would likely affect many in the State College community, Patel took to Facebook to create a vigil for the restaurant’s closure.

“I created the Facebook vigil for Taco Bell as I know this was going to shake many,” Patel said. “...This event intends to help bring temporary closure to not only students, but also the entire State College community until something better shows up, which I doubt.”

For many students, Taco Bell served as a last stop before bed after a night out. Patel expressed his concern with the possible void left after Taco Bell’s closure.

Patel said he was at a 21st birthday celebration when he heard the news of the restaurant’s then-rumored closure.

“My friend was devastated as everyone ends up at Taco Bell after a good night out. People were concerned about where they’ll go," Patel said. "Everyone was not expecting Taco Bell to come to an end so soon, but life isn’t fair and good things must come to an end, unfortunately."