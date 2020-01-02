The Centre County coroner’s office has completed the autopsy and toxicology report on the deaths of Hal and Natalie Hallock, and ruled the two died from cardiac complications.

The elderly State College couple was found dead in their home at 211 W. Prospect Ave. on Dec. 4.

No foul play was detected at the time of death and the report ruled the manner of death as natural after toxicology results came back negative on both individuals.

RELATED

State College Police identify elderly couple found dead in home Wednesday The State College Police Department released the identities of the two individuals found dea…