An elderly couple was found dead in their home located on 210 West Prospect Ave. as seen on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.

 Caitlin Lee

The Centre County coroner’s office has completed the autopsy and toxicology report on the deaths of Hal and Natalie Hallock, and ruled the two died from cardiac complications.

The elderly State College couple was found dead in their home at 211 W. Prospect Ave. on Dec. 4.

No foul play was detected at the time of death and the report ruled the manner of death as natural after toxicology results came back negative on both individuals.

