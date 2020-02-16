Members of presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren's campaign team will host a public "Barnstorm" meeting to engage volunteers.

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, Warren's team will host voter volunteer engagement training and connect Warren supporters across Pennsylvania.

During the event, staff members will train incomers on how to better utilize apps such as MiniVAN and Switchboard to reach out to voters and begin planning future pro-Warren events in the State College area.

The training session will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. and will be led by campaign staff.

The location of the event is ADA-compliant and will only be available to those who privately RSVP.

For more information on the event, refer to the event's Facebook page here.