Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, residential areas such as nursing and retirement homes have had to implement new safety regulations to avoid exposing high-risk communities, and the same is true for these homes in State College.

Many of these communities expressed the difficulties that social distancing has presented during times when residents would normally be socializing.

Lisa Harrington, the director of residency planning and marketing at Foxdale Village in State College, said the biggest change since the pandemic has been the isolation of the residents.

She said normally, residents would spend time together during dining hours, social events and gatherings. Now, times like these are restricted.

Harrington said the Foxdale Village staff has gone above and beyond to combat loneliness in recent months.

She said the residents are offered fitness classes in the courtyard, virtual hikes on the Appalachian Trail and even hear bagpipers strolling the neighborhoods for residents to listen through open windows.

Harrington emphasized the importance that Foxdale Village has been placing on maintaining a sense of normalcy, and keeping residents happy and engaged.

“It’s really been a stretch for the staff,” Harrington said. “We’ve been able to think outside the box and be really creative.”

The staff at Foxdale sends videos to its residents, saying hello and telling them they miss them. Harrington said the residents send back videos expressing their gratitude for the staff.

With over 300 total residents, Foxdale Village is one of the larger nursing homes in the area. Harrington said in seven months, there have been three confirmed staff cases of the coronavirus and one active confirmed resident case.

Harrington said the protocols in place have proved to be effective, and that the staff feels well-equipped to make unexpected decisions when needed.

“We are here for our residents,” Harrington said, adding that a large part of the job is “trying to figure out what I can do today to make somebody else’s day better.”

House of Care in State College is a much smaller community than Foxdale Village, housing five total residents.

Phil Jones, the executive director and administrator at House of Care, has been working at the facility for 10 years.

Jones said House of Care is “a home with a heart.” The residents are like family, and Jones expressed that like a blood-related family, the residents get on each other’s nerves as any loving family would.

Though the home is so small, Jones said they take serious precautions just as any larger community would.

Jones said the most difficult time of the pandemic was the first month and a half, because they did not have adequate personal protective equipment resources at the ready.

House of Care lost a night staff member over the summer, who quit due to anxiety toward the pandemic, leaving a position open that proved very hard to fill. They could not offer a high salary, and not many people were willing to work in such a high-risk environment.

Jones said this left them with only four caretakers for the summer, leaving all staff members working long shifts.

House of Care has been following Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines, such as sanitizing, temperature checks, and health monitoring of staff and residents.

However, residents are able to eat together two at a time, play cards and bingo or complete puzzles together in low numbers and at a safe distance.

Jones said most residents at the House of Care are lacking in family support, finances and have some sort of physical or mental illness.

“I’m so appreciative of our staff and the way that they took responsibility in this,” Jones said. “I think that essential caregivers have given above and beyond at this time.”

Juniper Village at Brookline Independent Senior Living has had an experience more similar to that of Foxdale Village, housing around 250 total residents.

Juniper Village serves a mix of independent residents and residents in need of more intensive nursing care.

Anne Campbell, the regional director of operations, and Kathryn Bainbridge, the nursing home administrator, said what the staff did best over the past months was committing to each other, the residents, the residents’ families and working in health care.

Juniper Village has implemented the recommended safety guidelines of Centre County while providing residents with virtual opportunities, including virtual tours of museums and Monet’s garden, as well as providing them with the technical support to engage with each other through unfamiliar technology.

The rules regarding visitation have varied depending on community illness rates, but Bainbridge said Juniper Village is preparing to allow families inside with the cold weather coming.

Bainbridge and Campbell said the hardest time for Juniper Village was adjusting to an influx of new information, but that staff members were lucky to have the resources they needed for testing and adapting to changes.

The nursing home has had one false positive case reported, with all others being negative.

Bainbridge said this lack of outside visitation has actually brought the residents closer together. She said when residents would normally go about their own days, they now take time to converse across the hall and connect with those who are closest to them.

The staff at Juniper Village takes the residents’ safety very seriously, according to Bainbridge and Campbell. They introduced a company-wide pledge to guide them on how to be self-aware of their home lives and how this impacts their peers at work.

“During this time, your work and your life have to be blended because one directly impacts the other in a very serious manner, and you cannot risk that disconnect at this time,” Bainbridge said. “The risk is too great.”

Bainbridge said Juniper Village has received nothing but gratitude from residents’ families who are appreciative of the care their loved ones are receiving.

The community feels grateful to have the resources and support ready to handle the pandemic. Campbell agreed with a coworker who said the staff tries “to defy gravity every single day.”

Bainbridge said Juniper Village’s number one priority remains the safety of the residents who “are incredible individuals who have gone through something amazing.”