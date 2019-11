UPDATE, 12:12 p.m. on Nov. 11

According to a press release, Marilyn Heyer-Beltran has been found unharmed.

Original story:

The State College Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl, according to a press release.

Marilyn Heyer-Beltran is 5’3” and 130 pounds and was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 8. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the State College Police Department.