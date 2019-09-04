Update 3:32 p.m. - Champs Downtown updated their Instagram and Facebook pages at approximately 3:15 p.m. to announce the afterparty will feature a performance by Jordan McGraw, who is opening for the Jonas Brothers at their concert.

The afterparty will also feature a "special guest DJ," but does not specify who that DJ will be.

The cover for the sports bar will be $10 for the night.

It is still not confirmed whether or not the Jonas Brothers will be in attendance.

Original Story - A Champs Downtown employee told The Daily Collegian over the phone that the bar will host an “afterparty” Wednesday night following the Jonas Brothers’ concert at the Bryce Jordan Center, but the employee could not divulge whether or not the Jonas Brothers will be in attendance.

Ahead of the Jonas Brothers’ concert tonight, Champs put a sign outside of its downtown location that reads, “We will be closing today @ 4 pm. We will reopen later this evening.”

The employee said that Champs will post more details about the afterparty on its social media accounts.

While it is not confirmed that the Jonas Brothers will attend the afterparty at Champs, they have a history of visiting the bar. In April, the brothers performed a surprise concert at Champs, buying everyone drinks and partying with James Franklin.

On Saturday, Joe Jonas made an appearance at the first home football game of the season.

