To kick off Memorial Day weekend, Sheetz has announced the creation of a beer brewed with hot dogs — the latest in the company's beer series.

The new beer has been called "Project Hop Dog" and is created with Sheetz Hot Dogz, according to Food and Wine. Sales for Project Hop Dog began on Friday.

The store's locations on South Pugh, North Atherton and Southridge Plaza in State College have confirmed that the beer is currently in stock. It is uncertain how long the product will be in stock.

Representatives at each State College area location said the beer is likely to last anywhere from the weekend to two weeks depending on how popular it is with customers. They said the beer may become unavailable after the current stock runs out.

Sheetz is headquartered in Altoona, and has been creating a series of beers since May of 2019 with a coffee beer called "Project Coffee Hopz IPA," according to Food and Wine.

Project Hop Dog is the third in the Sheetz beer series.