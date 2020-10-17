President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., will visit State College next week to campaign on behalf of his father, according to President Trump's campaign website.

Trump Jr.'s event will begin at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at the Fullington Trailways bus stop on Alexander Drive. Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis on President Trump's campaign website.

Trump Jr. has made political appearances and hosted "Make America Great Again" events throughout both of his father's presidential campaigns.

Those attending the event will be asked to waive liability on Trump's campaign, the venue and any affiliates from any liability to contracting the coronavirus, illness or injury.

President Trump recently contracted, and has now recovered from, the coronavirus.