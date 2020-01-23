In an age of endless DIY tutorials and a flourishing maker movement, The Rivet in State College is designed to be an inclusive, welcoming space for all who wish to create.

At 6 p.m. this Saturday, The Rivet will open its doors and host a launch party after months of construction — with help from the annual Centre Inspires grant from The Centre Foundation — and so-called “Riveters” who have stepped in to help with construction.

The Rivet is the newest addition to Discovery Space, a nonprofit first envisioned by members of the State College community in 2002 and, according to its website, “where science takes shape.” The current exhibit serves the purpose of making STEM fields more accessible and engaging for children ranging from 6 to 13 years of age, and the new makerspace is designed to provide classes for anyone over the age of 14.

Previously, Discovery Space hosted “Maker Mondays” to teach everything from how to brew your own beer to create faux neon signs for anyone over the age of 21. Although these recurring events were halted to make way for The Rivet’s construction, they will resume after the space opens on Saturday and resume normal operations on Feb. 24.

The new 5,000 square foot space will provide new spaces — including a welding area, wood shop, textiles studio, circuitry station and ideation space — among other things to encourage those who are interested to socialize with others and equip themselves with useful skills.

Camille Sogin, manager of The Rivet, said it is important to not take the space for granted.

“We want to encourage people to understand their opportunities, and quite a lot of what we’re trying to do is trades training programming,” Sogin said. “If we can show teenagers and transitioning adults — anyone who's trying to go into a career — that there are opportunities available for them in engineering, in technology, in hands-on, skill-based careers, that’s a win for us because they can understand what kind of avenue they can take for their education. We’re going to be an informal learning environment for those kinds of things when there really isn’t any other informal learning environment. You know, you can’t just walk off the street and use a CNC mill, but that’s sort of what we’re trying to create.”

Sogin emphasized that whether it be with something as simple as providing buttons with pronouns or making classes as affordable as possible, Discovery Space is not only committed to drawing people of all gender identities and socioeconomic backgrounds, but anyone who doubts their abilities.

“Those are the people we want to reach,” Sogin said. “Those are the people who we want to say this is absolutely a place that you can use and feel comfortable. If you just try it and fail and fail and fail until you succeed, that’s good, that’s okay, that’s how you do succeed. I think those people who are nervous or don’t feel like they can be artful or they’ll think that they can’t make anything, they’re wrong, they’re absolutely wrong— they can do anything that they want to do.

“Our tagline here is ‘make anything,’” she added, “because that empowerment is the thing that we want everyone to feel above anything else.”