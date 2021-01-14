State College Mayor Ronald Filippelli announced that the borough of State College will acknowledge "National Day of Racial Healing" on Jan. 19.
According to a release, Filipelli's proclamation called for this acknowledgment because of "racial divisiveness rising in America's urban, rural and suburban communities today."
Fillipelli said in a statement "racial healing is a vital and crucial commitment to the education, social, mental and overall well-being of all our children."
The full proclamation can be found on State College's website.
