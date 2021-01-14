College Avenue, downtown State College
Buy Now

Cars drive through the intersection of College Avenue and South Allen Street on Feb. 18, 2020.

 Courtesy of Maddie Aiken

State College Mayor Ronald Filippelli announced that the borough of State College will acknowledge "National Day of Racial Healing" on Jan. 19.

According to a release, Filipelli's proclamation called for this acknowledgment because of "racial divisiveness rising in America's urban, rural and suburban communities today."

Fillipelli said in a statement "racial healing is a vital and crucial commitment to the education, social, mental and overall well-being of all our children."

The full proclamation can be found on State College's website.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags