State College Mayor Ronald Filippelli announced that the borough of State College will acknowledge "National Day of Racial Healing" on Jan. 19.

According to a release, Filipelli's proclamation called for this acknowledgment because of "racial divisiveness rising in America's urban, rural and suburban communities today."

Fillipelli said in a statement "racial healing is a vital and crucial commitment to the education, social, mental and overall well-being of all our children."

The full proclamation can be found on State College's website.

