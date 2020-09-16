On Wednesday, Meena Harris will join Pennsylvania's Young Americans for Biden in a virtual bus tour stop in State College.

The event will be held at 3 p.m. and will include discussions about the work of Pennsylvanian youth and the most pressing issues for young voters and the local community.

"Young Folks for Biden" have launched virtual bus tours — town-hall-style meetings — throughout the United States to highlight the efforts of young political voices and to encourage people to vote in November.

Meena, who is the neice of vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris and a former corporate tech lawyer, has used her social media presence and "Phenomenal Woman" brand to amplify her aunt's political voice.

According to the Back to Blue PA website, the event is paid for by the Pennsylvania Democratic Party. To register for the event, visit this Back to Blue PA website.

