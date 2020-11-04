The State College Police Department reported police activity within State College from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1 on Wednesday, which was the weekend of Halloween and the Penn State vs. Ohio State football game.

In comparison to the 2018 Ohio State football game weekend, which did not coincide with Halloween, 2020’s police activity experienced a “drastic drop.”

Public drunk citations decreased from 16 in 2018 to two in 2020, disorderly conduct decreased from three to none, harassment decreased from two to none, open container citations decreased from three to one, loud music and noise decreased from six to two and minors law decreased from seven to three.

The total number of non-traffic citation arrests was 43 in 2018 but dropped to 13 in 2020. Additionally, the total number of alcohol calls where medical assistance was required went from 22 in 2018 to three this year.

There was, however, an increase in the total number of warnings issued for loud parties or noise without a citation, going from 11 in 2018 to 13 in 2020.

Additionally, there was an increase in pre-party contact arrests, which were nonexistent during the 2018 weekend but occurred twice in the 2020 weekend.

There were also two “COVID-19 gathering warnings” and five “COVID-19 gathering citations” this year.

In total, there were 133 calls during the 2018 weekend and 117 in 2020.

A full report of the results can be viewed here.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE