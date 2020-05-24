Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe retracted his request to Gov. Tom Wolf for a one week delay in transitioning from the “yellow” to “green” phase of reopening.

Centre County will now move to the green phase this Friday, May 29th as Wolf had originally planned, according to Pipe's Twitter.

On Tuesday at 10 a.m., the Centre County Commissioners’ meeting agenda will include a request to the governor to move to the green phase.

“My concern and reason for asking for a delay was based on the safety of our poll workers, in-person voters and the spread of COVID-19 on Primary Election Day, June 2nd – just four days after moving to the green phase,” Pipe said via Twitter.

Pipe spoke with the Pennsylvania Department of Health about his concerns regarding the Primary Election.

“We discussed the low amount of cases of COVID-19, more utilization of vote-by-mail and the measures the Centre County Elections Board has taken, such as: personal protective equipment for poll workers, moving voting locations out of long term care facilities and the reduction of ‘high contact surfaces,’” Pipe said.

His only concern as Centre County moves to the green phase is the virus itself. Pipe wants residents to “remain vigilant” and follow the guidelines.

Many residents and local businesses reached out to Pipe about his initial request for an additional week in the yellow phase.

“I will always seek out new information and listen to a wide array of perspectives to help inform my decisions for the residents for Centre County,” Pipe said.

Pipe encouraged residents to continue to reach out to him via email at mike@centrecountypa.gov or at his cell phone number, 814-232-9333.