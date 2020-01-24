This weekend, Penn State students and State College residents can visit their favorite bars and pubs like usual — but for a specific cause.

State College will join 59 other cities across the country to spread awareness about Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS) with the annual “50 in 1 Bar Crawl."

The bar crawl will take place all day on Saturday, Jan. 25, with a $15 minimum donation required to participate.

Bars in downtown State College participating in the fundraiser include Café 210 West, Doggie’s, Champs, The Phyrst, The Shandygaff and A’s Pub at McLanahan’s. The $15 minimum will not cover drinks or cover at any participating bars.

The earnings from the fundraiser will be split evenly among three nonprofit ALS awareness organizations: Hope Loves Company, ALS Therapy Development Institute and Compassionate Care ALS.

While it is a national undertaking, each participating city has a “city team captain” who hosts the crawl. State College’s city team captain and fundraiser host is Penn State student Mackenzie Anderson.

Anderson (senior-corporate innovation and entrepreneurship) is hosting the crawl in memory of her mother, who died from ALS in 2016.

Over 30 attendees have registered and raised over $1,000 thus far, Anderson said. As city team captain, she was able to choose the aforementioned three nonprofits that the money will be donated to.

Anderson said she hopes that hosting the fundraiser in a town like State College will carry on her mother’s legacy and memory and support a worthy cause. Her mother was a big fan of the beer Blue Moon, so the bar crawl has an even deeper meaning for Anderson.

“It means everything. When you have ALS, you lose your ability to drink and eat, and so doing something we take for granted every day like going to get a drink, I don’t take lightly,” Anderson said. “I think that being able to raise awareness for something like this is so important."

Since her mother was originally diagnosed, Anderson has been fundraising for ALS research, raising over $80,000 to date personally.

“And I’m not going to stop,” Anderson said.

Those who wish to donate can do so by visiting www.50in1barcrawlforals.com.