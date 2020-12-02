The Ad Hoc Civilian Oversight Board Study Committee announced its final recommendation for a State College Police Civilian Oversight Board Tuesday night during a public Zoom meeting.

The State College Borough Council commissioned the Oversight Board Study Committee this past June to explore potential police oversight options in response to the 3/20 Coalition’s demands following the death of Black State College resident Osaze Osagie in March 2019.

Osagie, who was a 29-year-old with autism and a history of schizophrenia, was fatally shot by a State College police officer after he allegedly ran at officers with a knife, and a taser was unsuccessfully used on him.

After consulting with COBs in other cities across Pennsylvania, the Study Committee recommended a modified audit/monitor model, as opposed to an investigative or hybrid alternative.

Study Committee Chair Mark Bergstrom said this model, which would allow a COB to actively review ongoing and closed State College Police Department investigations, would also get “to the core of the responsibility of a COB in [State College].”

Bergstrom also noted the difficulty in “striking the right balance of [COB] power under Pennsylvania law,” since any potential COB could only give recommendations, not issue actual officer discipline.

Additionally, the Study Committee recommended an independent process for citizens to file complaints with SCPD, since some individuals have felt “uncomfortable” utilizing the current process which was run directly through the SCPD, according to Bergstrom.

If the Borough Council implements a COB, the Study Committee recommended it should focus primarily on data analysis of policing trends, regular policy reviews, audits of active investigations and independent investigations of closed cases.

In addition to these four core functions, Bergstrom said the COB should have a strong commitment to both police and community education, with an emphasis on critical race theory, deescalation tactics and mental health.

In its proposal, the Study Committee recommended the COB should actively communicate with the public, and should advocate for increased transparency in police investigations and procedures.

After the Study Committee released its recommendation, several community members shared their thoughts on the suggested policy.

Melanie Morrison, a member of the 3/20 Coalition, raised concerns over the apparent intent of the COB.

“It should not be the direct responsibility of the [COB] to build trust with the community,” Morrison said, adding that trust has to come organically from a trend of consistent, positive interaction with the SCPD.

Other community members highlighted potential issues stemming from the COB member selection process saying there may be conflicts of interest if a current SCPD officer was installed.

The Study Committee will accept community comments on its proposal via its website until noon Friday, at which time it will close the function prior to formally submitting its proposal to the State College Borough Council for review.

