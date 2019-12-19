Jezebel’s Boutique will close on Saturday, Dec. 21 after store owner Patty Stover said sale numbers have decreased over the last few years.

The store, co-owned by mother-daughter duo Patty and Jessie Stover, has been in business in State College for more than 12 years, opening in 2007 downtown at 366 E. College Ave. before moving to the Colonnade Boulevard shopping center plaza behind the Wegman’s Café in 2015.

The boutique specialized in lingerie and offered custom bra fittings, carrying over 23 brands of bras. The store also carried other women’s apparel items such as panties, pajamas, loungewear and robes.

The store announced the decision to close via its Facebook page on Nov. 4, saying that all Bra Club cards and gift certificates had to be used by Nov. 30.

“We would like to thank you for being such wonderful and loyal customers of Jezebel’s Boutique for the last 12 years,” the post reads. “It has been our pleasure serving you and we are so glad to have made so many lifelong friends in the process.”

The store is running a 50 to 80 percent storewide sale during its final days of operation.

The boutique moved from downtown State College to try and better fit the needs of its customers who had trouble parking downtown, but new problems with sales numbers arose in the new location at 355 Colonnade Blvd.

The biggest issue for the store was trying to regain the college student customer base it had lost from moving out of town.

“We found that a lot of our customers complained about parking and having to come downtown. We still, though, had a lot of college students,” Patty said. “We moved out here behind Wegman’s, hoping that we would still be able to get the college students to come out because we knew they’d go to Wegman’s and Target. That didn’t really happen.”

Despite the fact that more regular residents came in to the new location, Patty said the store's sales were decreasing every year, and the mother and daughter decided it was time to move on.

Patty said the advent of the internet and the ability to order lingerie from online retailers hurt her sales.

“A lot of people don’t know what size bra they should be wearing, so unless they come in to get fitted, they don’t really know,” Patty said. “A lot of people order and ship them back if they don’t fit right. We had a pretty good inventory. If we didn’t have it, we’d order it for [the customer].

Patty plans to retire upon closing, but has prided herself on co-running the store with her daughter Jessie, for whom the store was named.

“I have to say we’re very sad that we have to close,” Patty said.