WATCH: Students and community members gather for State College's 'Youth Climate Strike'

Sept. 20 marked a nationwide Youth Climate Strike, where concerned citizens took a stand against the ongoing climate crisis on our planet.

State College held their event at Old Main and it was organized by the Penn State Eco-Action Club.

Adults and children alike gathered to show their solidarity against issues such as global warming and fossil fuel emissions. There were opportunities for Penn State students, local community members and even guests from the State College Area High School to speak out in front of a crowd.

"The real reason we're coming here, is that they screwed up our planet, and we want it back," a local sixth grader who spoke said.