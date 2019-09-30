The Pi Kappa Alpha member who was injured sliding down a banister at a fraternity event on Friday sustained serious head and neck injuries in what the State College Police called an "unfortunate accident."
Police said there was no indication of any criminal activity and the incident is no longer under investigation.
The man was flown to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh following the incident, contrary to previous reports, according to police.
