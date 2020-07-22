On the weekend of what would have been the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, Penn State students flocked back to State College and proceeded to line up outside bars, crowd into restaurants and cram onto balconies.

Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe said this caused significant concern among State College residents that when Penn State begins its fall semester, students will spread the coronavirus throughout the community. Local government officials are exploring a variety of measures to enforce virus mitigation efforts.

On July 1, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced an order mandating mask-wearing in public spaces, and the Centre County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution in support of that order, according to Pipe. State College and Bellefonte have since adopted the resolution.

In State College, however, the borough council is hoping to do more to enforce mitigation efforts, and is planning an ordinance to encourage mask-wearing and social distancing.

State College Borough Council President Jesse Barlow said there is a “pretty universal feeling” among council members that the ordinance is necessary.

“I’ve heard from a wide variety of citizens on this issue,” Barlow said. “I am starting to get some form letters… from people who are objecting to this because they see it as an infringement on their freedom, but I do not agree with that notion of freedom.”

At a recent council meeting, State College Borough Manager Tom Fountaine said the ordinance will prohibit forming a line outside of commercial establishments, like bars and restaurants, as well as require face coverings downtown and in lines.

Although the details of the ordinance are yet to be finalized, Barlow said businesses that allow customers to go in without masks or fail to enforce social distancing guidelines could be penalized.

“Usually, first violation would be a warning, second violation would be a fine, something like that,” Barlow said.

The borough council plans to vote on the ordinance on August 4.

Although Centre County Commissioners don't have the power to pass ordinances like State College’s Borough Council, Pipe said he and other county officials are working on other ways to promote coronavirus mitigation techniques.

Pipe said the county is concerned that businesses will suffer because of necessary social distancing guidelines, and the county will be giving grants to businesses so they can afford to operate and expand practices like outdoor dining.

According to Pipe, the local officials are also exploring options, including closing lanes of traffic, so businesses can expand outdoor dining onto the sidewalk and pedestrians can walk in the street.

However, Barlow said regardless of the government’s efforts, coronavirus cases will inevitably rise when Penn State students return to State College, and he noted there are many ways the virus can spread that officials cannot control.

“There’s very little we can do — probably almost nothing we can do — about what happens inside of a private residence,” Barlow said.

Parties held at fraternities or people’s private residences could be shut down for violating the restrictions on the size of gatherings, according to Barlow, but in order for that to happen, someone would have to report them.

Barlow said Penn State could potentially take action against these parties, but “the only weapon the university has there is to withdraw recognition of the fraternity.”

Penn State’s Interfraternity Council recently passed legislation that restricts social gatherings until further notice.

Pipe said Centre County is participating in the university’s efforts to communicate the importance of coronavirus mitigation to students — but the county has also been encouraging Mount Nittany Medical Center to prepare for a surge of cases during the fall semester.

Pipe said the “greatest threat” to the county is Penn State students spreading the virus throughout the community while they are asymptomatic.

The university’s messaging to students is very important, Pipe said, and students must be encouraged to have empathy and accountability.

“They need to understand the effects of what would happen if there’s unmitigated spread,” Pipe said.