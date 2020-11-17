The State College Borough Council met Monday night to discuss an array of topics including the coronavirus pandemic, various consent items and the borough’s 2021 budget.

Interim council member Katherine Yeaple shared her thoughts on gratitude and the work community members are doing. She said she’s concerned with Thanksgiving approaching and the amount of travel happening, with State College coronavirus cases rising.

She said community members are “in for a long winter,” and to make sure to mask up, wash one’s hands for 20 seconds and remember to social distance.

Tom Fountaine said there are 4,933 confirmed cases in Centre County, and there has been a 5% positivity rate from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5. This past week, that number has risen to 17.35%.

Mayor Ronald Filippelli said he will create a video on safety protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about travel and limiting gatherings as Thanksgiving approaches.

In the Public Hour, Geoffry Landers-Nolan discussed the upcoming Wednesday meeting in Patton Township regarding the ban on no-knock warrants. He thought the council should weigh in on the matter.

The council discussed and approved the following consent items:

Approve to ratify the action taken by Council at its Oct. 5 meeting adopting the new Articles of Agreement for the Centre Region Building and Housing Code Board of Appeals

Approve Downtown State College Improvement District’s Light Up Downtown events being held in the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza and Centennial Walkway during November and December

Approve the use of Sidney Friedman Park by the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6

Regarding General Policy and Administration, staff recommended the council approve and authorize a reduction in the 2021 food establishment license fee by 50% due to coronavirus restrictions, a motion that passed.

Evan Myers said many restaurants are continuing to suffer and many people are losing jobs. He advised the council to help bring relief to neighbors and friends because many people are in need of assistance.

In the President’s Report, Jesse Barlow said the mental health task force did a great job and had a sufficient report.

To conclude the meeting, the council took a recess to conduct a work session on the 2021 budgets.

