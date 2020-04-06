Their trips were planned for months, and the likelihood of contracting the coronavirus didn’t seem likely before spring break began.

Then, the confirmed cases began to stack up as they were abroad, and the symptoms began to sneak in on them.

Penn State students Noah — who asked that his last name be omitted from the article — and Caela Camazine became case numbers eight and 10 in Centre County.

Noah (junior-computational data science) was exposed to the coronavirus during a spring break trip to London with a group of friends. The trip was planned in December, and travel bans had not been put in place by the time Noah and his friends traveled.

At the time, Noah didn’t imagine himself testing positive for the coronavirus.

“I don’t think any people really expect to catch a virus during a pandemic,” Noah said.

The first symptoms Noah experienced came a day after his flight touched down in the United States on March 15. He developed a cough and a slight fever, though otherwise felt completely fine. Noah’s parents believed he was just sick from traveling.

On March 17, Noah said his symptoms “skyrocketed” to a 103 degree fever.

Initially, Noah had plans to travel back home to Las Vegas that Tuesday. However, he made the quick decision to take a detour to Mount Nittany Hospital at 6 a.m instead.

“I decided against [traveling], because on the off chance that I did have the coronavirus I didn’t want to spread it around. I decided to go to the hospital instead,” Noah said.

Though admission into the hospital didn’t take long, Noah found that most of his testing experience consisted of waiting.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention procedures, Noah wasn’t allowed to get tested until he tested negative for influenza and strep throat.

He waited at the hospital for three hours until he could be tested for the coronavirus as he was tested for influenza and strep throat.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Centre Foundation commits over $500K to nonprofits amid coronavirus pandemic On Friday, Centre Foundation announced the creation of a new fund and expansion of an online…

“If there were five other patients, it would have taken the whole day,” Noah said, expressing he felt the process was "inefficient."

“They didn’t have a full dedicated coronavirus department at the time," he said.

Noah was “isolated” from other patients in the hospital, and the hospital staff only entered his room wearing hazmat suits. Any medical tools used on Noah were stored in a biohazard bag to avoid contamination.

After both of the test results came back negative, Noah was tested for the coronavirus. Once the coronavirus test was over, all he could do was wait again.

There’s no prescription for people experiencing coronavirus symptoms, and the nurses could only recommend Noah to take Tylenol in the meantime. Noah took safety precautions by quarantining in his State College apartment alone while waiting for his results. His fever lasted for nearly a week, and he developed a loss of smell and appetite throughout his wait time.

Noah did not receive the phone call confirming his positive test results until March 27 — 10 days after his initial testing. Since the wait took so long, Noah said he believed he didn’t have the coronavirus.

“I assumed that I probably didn’t have it,” Noah said. “I felt like if I did have it the Department of Health would have called me immediately.”

Before the results came back as positive, he began to wonder whether he should come back to Mount Nittany after his fever persisted. Noah was informed, though, that admittance was only given to patients experiencing “shortness of breath,” which is a sign of pneumonia.

Life became “difficult” for Noah as he navigated the virus with few friends and family in the community to take care of him. Noah said he “relied heavily” on delivery food dropped off at his door and Walmart curbside grocery pickup.

“I try to make it as [limited] contact as possible,” Noah said.

As the rest of the community began to move to a quarantined reality, Noah ran into challenges as he tried to find basic necessities. There were limited curbside pickup appointments that he could make, and some of the items he needed were no longer in stock.

Noah said people stocking up on medical supplies and toiletries were neglecting those who tested positive for the virus.

“When you don’t have the virus, [hoarding] kind of hurts people who actually have the virus,” Noah said. “I felt like I would’ve needed [medicine and toiletries] a lot more.”

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Following the positive test results, Noah shared his experience on Penn State's subreddit, where he received an outpouring of questions and support from the Penn State and State College communities. Noah said many people offered to bring food to his apartment, including a local church.

The main question on Noah’s mind was “What do I do?” after becoming one of the first students in State College to test positive for the coronavirus.

He hoped his answers on Reddit would provide reassurance and calm any concerns people had.

“Penn State has been very scared about the virus spreading,” Noah said. “I wanted to share my experience of what it was like to test positive and live in State College. If anyone else was feeling the symptoms and felt like they had to be tested, they should know about the experience and what it’s like.”

Camazine (senior-journalism) had a very different experience, though, which may have resulted from increased efforts to provide efficient testing in the local community such as the creation of drive-up clinics.

Camazine became infected in Austria over spring break, where she traveled with her boyfriend for his family reunion. Like Noah, Camazine had “no doubts” about the trip before their flight boarded in Philadelphia. She said her family has experience in the medical field, and her dad believed it was okay to travel.

She felt at ease until March 13, when Camazine watched President Donald Trump declare a national state of emergency from where she stayed in Austria. As they watched, Camazine said the group she was with was experiencing “aches and chills” as they passed around an external thermometer.

“Wow, this s---'s about to hit the fan,” Camazine said, recalling the surreal experience.

Her group arrived in State College on March 16 as their symptoms began to grow stronger. By March 21, Camazine and her boyfriend experienced a lack of taste and smell, as well as fatigue.

Camazine said they had traveled to a “high risk” area and were in contact with someone who had tested positive.

“Those are strong indicators that someone should get tested,” Camazine said.

Camazine called Mount Nittany Physician Group on March 21, and she was able to get screened in the parking lot. She described the experience as a “little jarring” as medical professionals approached her vehicle in protective gear.

“They were protecting themselves from me,” Camazine said.

Camazine was tested for the flu, which came back negative. However, she wasn’t able to get tested for the coronavirus until March 24 at a drive-up clinic in Bellefonte, where her boyfriend was tested the previous day.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Coronavirus: State College Borough introduces 'Stay Home Challenge' The State College Community Borough Office is encouraging residents to join the "Stay Home C…

For Camazine, the wait time was minimal as she learned she was positive on March 25. Camazine said she believes her swab was sent to a local lab, which may have been put in place after Noah was tested at Mount Nittany on March 17.

“Our results got back really fast. We weren’t waiting in limbo,” Camazine said.

Camazine experienced a similar reaction from the community as Noah, with many offers to help Camazine and her boyfriend as they quarantined in her State College residence. Camazine heard from friends she hadn’t spoken to for years. Her family, native to State College, was able to offer her “a lot of support,” as well.

The isolation from her family has been one of the most difficult parts about having coronavirus, according to Camazine.

“It’s so easy for me to [hug my dad] on any other day,” Camazine said. “I definitely feel the absence of that.”

However, Camazine is less concerned about her own health as the virus continues to spread. Instead, she has been considering how the pandemic will affect local businesses in State College that are lacking the student population and those who don’t have a place to quarantine.

Camazine said she hopes to go into a public health career after graduation, and sharing her experiences with the coronavirus may be one of her first big contributions to the medical world.

Camazine began research on the coronavirus in January when it first began to appear in Wuhan, China.

After testing positive, she has been approached by professors at Penn State to participate in ongoing research regarding the coronavirus in the United States. Camazine explained that there is little discussion about those who are experiencing “mild symptoms,” so she seeks to put more people at ease.

“I don’t need to and I can’t be an advocate for everyone who has coronavirus, but I do think I can talk to young people,” Camazine said. “In a grim way, we’re getting a preview of what is coming.”

Though Noah and Camazine had different experiences with the coronavirus in State College, they both believe the country is currently unprepared to deal with the virus as it spreads.

“It’s not the hospital's fault. I firmly believe the hospitals are doing the best with what they have,” Camazine said.

She added that it’s “unfathomable” that the United States has the “highest readiness score” to deal with a pandemic.

The Global Health Security Index — a 2019 report that was compiled by researchers at the Nuclear Threat Initiative, Johns Hopkins University and The Economist Intelligence Unit — ranked the United States as the best prepared country to handle a disease outbreak, according to Business Insider.

Despite experiencing multiple symptoms and having travel history, each student had trouble getting tested for the coronavirus.

Both plan to go through the testing process again before they feel safe to continue life semi-normally.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE