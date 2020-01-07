Following his 2019 special election win, U.S. Rep. Fred Keller has announced that he is running for reelection in Pennsylvania’s 12th congressional district.

The Republican representative was elected to represent the district following former U.S. Rep. Tom Marino’s resignation.

Defeating Democratic candidate and Penn State professor Marc Friedenberg in the 2019 special election, Keller will serve his first full U.S. congressional term if elected.

Keller serves the largest district in Pennsylvania, which is comprised of portions of Bradford, Centre, Clinton, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Northumberland, Perry, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, and Wyoming counties.

Today, I am excited to announce my re-election campaign for Congress. It has been an honor to represent #PA12 and take your wants, needs, and ideas directly to the halls of Congress.To join our team or to make a contribution, please visit my website: https://t.co/pux6j93A6K pic.twitter.com/jY8ZyHhm3P — Fred Keller (@VoteFredKeller) January 7, 2020

He currently serves on the House Oversight and Reform Committee and House Education and Labor Committee. Additionally, Keller has been a supporter of President Donald Trump, voting against impeachment in the House and supporting the recent airstrikes in Iraq.

Keller’s experience in politics began in 2010, when he served as a Pennsylvania representative for the 85th district until 2018.

