McLanahan’s, located at 414 E. College Ave., has limited its hours in light of the spread of the coronavirus.

The store will now be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the shutdown of all “non-essential businesses” Monday afternoon in an attempt to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday confirmed 13 additional positive cases of the coronavirus in the state, bringing the total number to 76.

