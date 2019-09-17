For the second year in a row, Penn State students, university faculty and State College community members gathered on the steps of Old Main to celebrate Welcoming Week, a "nationwide celebration" dedicated to building the community and making it a welcoming environment for immigrants.

Hosted on Sept. 17, community leaders shared their views on current immigration policies and the benefits of welcoming everyone into the community at the kickoff event, titled "Welcoming Week: Building Common Ground on Immigration."

The Penn State Law Center for Immigrants’ Rights Clinic and the State College Borough hosted the event.

Last year, there were over 2,000 events in 400 communities celebrating Welcoming Week, according to a press release from the State College Borough.

Professor Shoba Sivaprasad Wadhia of the Penn State Law Center for Immigrants’ Rights Clinic introduced all of the featured speakers.

Penn State student Tracy Wong spoke first at the event.

“In the current political climate, in the face of certain events, it is vital for us to stand together," Wong (graduate-law) said, "and here at State College, we do.”

Wong shared a personal story about her family’s Chinese restaurant, Marco Polo’s Noodle Shop, located in New York City. It was named after explorer Marco Polo, because he brought noodles from China back to Italy.

However, their noodle shop was located right next to Little Italy, so Wong had to explain to doubtful customers time and time again why her family’s heritage was connected with Marco Polo’s discoveries.

She emphasized how the State College community continues to exemplify its willingness to understand the connections between immigrants and their own history.

“As neighbors, we call State College home," Wong said. "As a community, when we welcome immigrants, we are welcoming America.”

State College Assistant Borough Manager Tom King took the stage after Wong. During his speech, he mentioned the 2014 federal criminal investigation in State College on the Chinese restaurants in the area.

An organization called the Jiang Organization was convicted with intentionally recruiting illegal immigrants in the United States and employing them in local Chinese restaurants. However, this resulted in the “unintended consequences” of having many undocumented immigrants being detained and deported, according to King.

This investigation led to the partnership between the State College Borough and the Penn State Law Center for Immigrants’ Rights Clinic. In December 2016, the borough adopted an Inclusion Equity and Justice Resolution to speak out against acts of hatred.

The resolution also strove to make everyone in the State College community feel welcome.

In January 2017, the borough adopted an additional resolution, Resolution 1180, that focused on immigration status.

“We want to make it clear in our community that immigration enforcement is not the responsibility of the municipality, it’s not the responsibility of the police department. It's a federal responsibility, and, in fact, we will not do anything to enforce immigration status in our community,” King said, garnering an applause from the audience.

Penn State Vice President of Student Affairs Damon Sims spoke next, focusing on how immigrants are essential to make the community richer.

“The differences found among us is the strength of our community. It’s what makes this place rich, it’s what separates our community from other communities quite often," Sims said. "I hope, to all immigrants [and] to all refugees that may come to this community, that this is a place that is going to be welcoming, it’s going to be supportive, it’s going to encourage them to be fully apart of the community.”

Dr. Seriashia Chatters, the Director of Equity and Inclusivity in the State College Area School District, then spoke about her love for education.

“I love to have the opportunity to every day help guide our community and fulfill our mission of providing schools where every student feels valued and welcome," she said. "My love of education is rooted in my family’s story.”

Her parents both immigrated from Trinidad to the United States with little to no means, and she said they attribute their success to America’s free public education system. Chatters decided to dedicate her life’s work to ensuring that all students from diverse backgrounds feel welcome in the school district.

Finally, Penn State Police Sergeant Monica Himes spoke about her own diverse background. Her mother was born in Chile and immigrated to the United States.

Himes' mother joined the military right after graduating high school, meeting Himes' father at a military base camp in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Through the military, Himes grew up and lived in Okinawa, Japan for 13 years, which taught her how an accepting community has tremendous value.

“We should all ask ourselves, 'What next?'" Himes said. "There is so much more each of us can do to continually build connections that bring our communities together.”