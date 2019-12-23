The Downtown State College Improvement District (DSCID) announced that from Monday, Dec. 23 to Wednesday, Jan. 1, parking downtown will be free.

Parking will be free during all hours at all meter spaces and in the Pugh, Beaver and Fraser garages.

Throughout the entire month of December, residents could park for free for up to four hours in the downtown garages by picking up a validation from one of dozens of downtown businesses that participated in Merchant Validated Parking.

The DSCID announced its “gift to you” as a celebration of the holiday season.