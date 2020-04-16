Each spring, teams from around the United States typically compete to be the best in their respective field.

The Daily Collegian has taken the top signature drinks in State College and put them in a head-to-head matchup to crown the best drink in State College.

Below, 21+ staff members argue what they think the best State College bar signature drink is.

To give your two cents, be sure to visit our Instagram, @dailycollegian, and vote for which drink you think should come out on top in our bracket.

The Dirty Sprite (Champs Downtown)

By Connor Donlon

The Dirty Sprite. Need I say more? This drink is so iconic it is almost offensive that I have to argue in favor of this glorious concoction.

Dirty Sprites are a staple of Champs for a good reason. Not only is the drink only $4, it genuinely tastes good. My understanding is the drink is made up of grape vodka, blue curaçao, cranberry juice and Sprite all mixed together and served in two styrofoam cups. If you haven't had the opportunity to try one, just imagine what grape Jolly Rancher would taste like in liquid form — but better.

As if the drink needed anymore praise, during happy hour Dirty Sprites are a mere $2. Of all the signature drinks in State College, the Dirty Sprite has to be the best tasting and the most efficient in terms of wetting your whistle.

Though the vessel in which the drinks may or may not be harmful to the environment, I will let the use of styrofoam slide this time. Mother Nature would be upset if you didn't order Dirty Sprites at Champs with the hope that the Jonas Brothers could walk in on any given Saturday.

Café Tea (Café 210 West)

By James Leavy

If there’s ever a go-to drink at Café 210 West, it would have to be the titular tea. Whether it be by cup or by pitchers, the original take on the classic Long Island iced tea will get you comfortably buzzed in no time.

The recipe features rum and Sprite, but the full list of ingredients is a secret only the Café staff is to know. With a wide variety of flavors, from melon, to blue raspberry, there’s bound to be a flavor for you.

Mondays and Thursdays guarantee the drink’s worth with $3 cups, and $5 32 oz. pitcher.

Adios Pitcher (The Shandygaff)

By Elena Rose

If you're anything like me, dancing to throwbacks on The Shandygaff's sticky, light-up dance floor is your ideal Saturday night.

Picture this: It's something like 12:45 a.m. You've finally made past the bouncers, up the metal steps and into the bar. If you're a real one, you don't even have to think twice — you know you're saying "hola" to a signature blue "Adios Motherf*cker" pitcher.

For just $6, you can down this concoction of gin, rum and vodka with sours, Blue Curaçao and Sprite. We know your "All I Want For Christmas is You" routine was already going to be iconic, but this drink probably just brought out some spunk, courage and finesse on the dance floor you may not have known you had. Go you.

I can't guarantee that consuming a pitcher of alcohol will have you feeling awesome the next morning, but the memories made while drinking an Adios have been some of my best in this town.

Bagel Crust is always right down the street for a morning-after sandwich and Gatorade, anyway.

Trash Can (The Phyrst)

By Tyler King

Going to the Phyrst at midnight on your 21st birthday is a rite of passage for all Penn State students, and once you get past the inevitable blowjob shot your friends guilt you into doing, there are plenty of good drinks to try.

My personal favorite is the Irish Trash Can, which consists of Red Bull, Blue Curaçao and various kinds of alcohol.

As a fan of energy drinks, this is the perfect concoction to keep you going during a night out.

Basement Teas (The Basement Nightspot)

By Dylan Jacobs

This entry is about getting a bang for your buck — well, two bucks, actually.

A Long Island in general is worthy enough to be on this list, but the experience of it at the Basement is what makes it stand out.

For starters, any drink for $2 makes it worth it. It really doesn’t matter if it’s good or not at that point.

But not only is the Basement tea good, but you get a lot. It’s a pretty tall drink, which for $2 is an incredible deal.

Plus, the Basement has limiting operating hours, which almost makes it a once-a-week experience. You can get the other drinks on this list whenever.

Basement teas are a cheap, but special and worthwhile experience.

Monkey Boy (Saloon)

By Michael Sneff

Picture yourself in the shoes of a freshly turned 21-year old college student in Saloon and your friend tells you to order a Monkey Boy. Oh, that sounds kind of fun! I’ll shoot.

Also imagine your reaction when you see the bartender turn over about four bottles of alcohol into a huge pitcher quite literally the size of your head with a splash of blue. At that point, you know you’re in for it.

Definitely a rude awakening-type introduction, considering how potent this drink can be, but with a 21st birthday in the middle of spring semester finals week and not too many other bars being open, it was my only option.

Just imagine your typical tea you can get from any other bar, but bumped up to 11. This is not a drink you get multiple of in one night, you get one, and sip on it throughout the night. Getting a second one is only for the brave of heart.

When I say it’s big, I mean it is *big*. It’s a two-handed job for most if you don’t have hands a la Dikembe Mutombo.

When it’s a specialty night and these puppies are $5 though, it can get dangerous. Truly the antithesis of value.

Every other tea-type pitcher I've gotten in State College since just does not compare to the Monkey Boy, based on sheer value alone. Nowhere else in town can you get that much alcohol for that cheap and have it be actual quality.

The name itself also holds some admittedly weird sentimental value, as one of my nicknames from my family growing up was, indeed, Monkey Boy, so it was kind of accidentally the perfect first drink.

Saloon and the Monkey Boy will always hold a special place in my heart and will permeate in my memories of State College long after I depart from Happy Valley, and is one of the first things I think of when I think of iconic State College specialty drinks.

Long Island Iced Tea (Bill Pickles Tap Room)

By Ryan Lam

Nothing represents college life like going out on a Tuesday night, and my choice has always been Bill Pickles Tap Room. It’s the preferred bar of broadcast journalism majors — and Tuesday nights mean country nights.

Being a firm believer of “liquor before beer, you’re in the clear,” I usually start the night with two or three Long Island Iced Teas, then move on to a pitcher or two of beer. For $3, Long Islands are bang for your buck for a boozy drink to get you loose.

I’ll gladly concede that I’ve had better drinks and Long Islands before, but there’s something special about seeing the two soda guns pumping out a premix of liquor and coke into a small plastic cup garnished with a lemon wedge. It reminds me of Pickles’ environment — music blasting, people singing and banging on tables to Dixieland Delight, the smell of fries and wings, the same bartender whenever we squad up at the far side of the bar — great memories were made there.

In a way, it summarized how my college life ends, too. The last time I had a proper night out was the Sunday before the bars closed with three friends, and we planned on going back to Pickles on Monday or Tuesday, but that was not to be as the bar closed its doors ahead of the coronavirus shutdown order.

Mind Eraser (Primanti Bros.)

By Acacia Aster Broder

The Mind Eraser from Pmans is the drink we love to hate.

Like the name, you won’t remember anything next morning after a few of these, which is probably for the best considering the taste.

The Primanti Bros. Mind Eraser has a thick, chocolatey flavour, with a sort of sour aftertaste. The Kahlua, chocolate sauce, vodka and Baileys mix together, creating the taste of sour chocolate milk that you may have accidentally left in your fridge too long.

Chugging, the traditional way to have one, is really the only way to get it down.

If you like a nontraditional beverage, this one’s for you.