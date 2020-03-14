Schlow Centre Region Library will be closed starting on Monday, March 16 to prevent a potential spread of the coronavirus, according to a release.

It will be open this weekend, Saturday March 14 and Sunday March 15, during its regular hours, but will close starting on Monday through at least Sunday, March 29.

The location will stay open this weekend “in order to ensure some of our most vulnerable community members have the opportunity to access resources, especially our public computers,” the release reads.

The library, located at 211 S. Allen St. in downtown State College, is just one of the dozens of public libraries closed across the state at the behest of Gov. Tom Wolf and the PA State Library.

The virtual library on Schlow's website will be open all day, seven days a week for members to access digital content such as ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and movies.

The closing comes after State College implemented new changes to prevent the spread of the virus in the community, such as postponing all board and committee meetings and changing parking meter times

There are currently no confirmed cases in Centre County.

There are now 39 presumptive cases and six confirmed diagnoses of the coronavirus in the commonwealth.

