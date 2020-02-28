State College officially welcomed Auntie Anne’s, Carvel and Cinnabon to the downtown community with a grand opening ceremony on Thursday.

The ceremony included a ribbon cutting — featuring Auntie Anne’s President Heather Neary — and appearances from local and national mascots including the Nittany Lion, Ike of the State College Spikes, Carvel’s Fudgie the Whale and Auntie Anne’s Twistee.

Mascots greeted onlookers and customers inside the store and posed for photos.

Guests could also take advantage of hourly offers all day as part of the grand opening sale. Deals included 50 percent off Cinnabon coffee, buy-one-get-one Auntie Anne’s pretzel, or a $1.99 Carvel cone or cup.

Additional grand opening events included giveaways and prizes patrons could win by spinning a wheel located inside.

The store, located at 324 E. College Ave., officially opened for business on Feb. 14 after the location was revealed to be under construction in December.

Business hours will run from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, giving downtown State College another late-night dining option, especially after the recent closing of Taco Bell just a few doors down.

The menu features items including Carvel ice cream and shakes, Cinnabon cinnamon rolls, and Auntie Anne’s pretzels, breakfast sandwiches and lemonade.

Neary said the three brands together suit the college town market “so well” and that the late-night hours will suit the student population well.

Community members can also get their sweet tooth craving satisfied no matter where they are, as the location supports delivery services like DoorDash, Uber Eats and Postmates.

“It’s a great compliment of snacks for our guests to enjoy no matter where they are,” Neary said. “We felt like college students especially would love to have a snack at any time of day or night.”

Marissa Sharpless, director of public relations and communications for Carvel and Cinnabon, said the location of the store was important to the company.

“It’s all about finding that great spot central to campus that students can get to really easily, close for the community to be able to find us and get to us as well. We wanted the most amount of people to be able to enjoy our treats,” Sharpless said.

Once a spot was secured, in the now-former home of Kiwi Yogurt next to the Student Bookstore, the team “jumped on it,” Sharpless said, and had a “lot of fun” trying to implement the three brands together while still having “that touch of Penn State."

All three brands are owned under the umbrella corporation Focus Brands, which also owns Jamba Juice, Moe’s Southwest Grill and McAllister’s Deli.

Sharpless said she hopes the store will bring the Penn State-like atmosphere to a brand like Auntie Anne’s, Carvel and Cinnabon.

“We want [our guests] to feel like we’re not just a place where you run in and grab a bite, you can come, sit, stay, enjoy your time here, have it be a community gathering place,” Sharpless said. “We really hope [that] just as much as we feel connected to this community, the community feels connected back to us.”

Penn State students are also excited about the store’s opening, with many citing the late-night hours as a serious plus.

“I’m really excited," Maddie Baciak (sophomore-public relations) said. "I think it’s really cool that it’s going to be open until 3 a.m."

Kevin Shannon, an incoming freshman in the College of Engineering, said that he is “absolutely amazed” that there’s a place like this in State College.

“I like late night snacks, so this will definitely be a spot to come by,” Shannon said.

The ribbon to ceremoniously open the store for the community was cut by Neary, with Fudgie and Twistee looking on with classic mascot glee.

Neary, a Penn State alumna, said she was “excited” to bring the triple threat of these snack giants to a community she was once a part of.

“It’s been a lot of fun to be back up here,” Neary said. “We’ve really had a great reception from everybody at the university, all the folks in the local community.”

Neary said sales have “exceeded expectations” in the short time the store has been open, and that she’s excited to see what the location brings in the future, both for the company and the Penn State community.