The 3/20 Coalition announced it will hold a series of protests in State College on the next three Sundays in July at 6 p.m.

According to a Facebook post, each protest will have a different theme. The July 12 theme will be "Black Mental Health Awareness Month," the July 19 theme will be "Remembering Maafa" and the July 26 theme will be "Black Women and Trans Lives Matter."

The post said participants are to meet at the Allen Street Gates for each three hour and 20 minute event, which is in reference to March 20, 2019, the day 29-year-old State College resident Osaze Osagie was shot by a State College Police officer. The coalition was formed to honor Osagie following his death.

The unnamed SCPD officers involved in the shooting had been serving a mental health warrant when Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, ran at the officers with a knife. The officers were later found to be justified in their use of force.

Attendees of the protests are encouraged to bring a face mask, chalk, walking shoes, water bottles and signs. According to the post, proper social distancing and mask-wearing will be practiced at each event.