Three additional stores are set to join the list of stores that have recently closed in the Nittany Mall in State College.

Bradley’s Book Outlet, Native Craft and Kozee’s Sports Emporium each have closing signs on their storefronts.

The Macy’s in Nittany Mall closed in January 2020. Other stores that closed throughout 2020 include Emporium Market, Happy Wraps, Express, The Rampage Room and Kay Jewelers.

Bradley’s Book Outlet was a 20-year-old store that sold bestselling books at lower prices, while Native Craft and Kozee’s Sports Emporium both featured outdoor apparel, in addition to Kozee’s wide selection of other athletic gear.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that several stores closed in January 2021. The stores in fact closed in 2020. The Daily Collegian apologizes for this error.

