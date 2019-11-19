Talks of State College's soon-to-be interim mayor continued on Monday, as the State College Borough Council discussed the selection process for the position.

Since Mayor Don Hahn won the district judge seat in the 2019 local election, the Borough Council has been searching for an interim mayor. Mayor Hahn's resignation will become official at 5 p.m. on Dec. 16 and the council will have 45 days to find an interim mayor.

Council members voiced their opinions on the process of selecting an interim mayor and offered ideas on how to narrow the choices for interim mayor. There are currently 13 individuals vying for the position.

Councilman Dan Murphy suggested a two-night debate in which candidates would be split up and asked a series of questions. Murphy also proposed the idea of working with the League of Women Voters to help moderate the event.

Fellow members on the council, though, were not sold on this idea. Councilwoman Janet Engeman stated her disapproval of Murphy's suggestion of a two-night debate.

"These are not candidates, they are applicants for a job," Engeman said.

Similarly, Councilwoman Theresa Lafer refuted the notion of an election.

"It's not an election," Lafer said, "and it's not a popularity contest."

One aspect of the process that gained support of the council was the idea of candidates briefing the council to help narrow their search for interim mayor. Members also suggested having applicants answer several questions before the council.

Additionally, Sylvester Osagie, the father of Osaze Osagie who was fatally shot last year, spoke on the newly formed mental health task force.

Osagie and his lawyer Andrew Shubin commended the council on the creation of the task force, but also expressed their desire to gain more information on the task force.

The creation of the mental health task force was announced in April and will also build upon the Task Force on Policing Communities of Color.

In addition to the discussion regarding interim mayor, Neil Sullivan of the Penn State Office of Physical Plant updated the council on the development of the new College of Engineering Master Plan.

The plan will include renovating current engineering buildings and completely replacing the Hammond Building. Older parts of the Sackett Building will also be renovated including the addition of a new roof.

