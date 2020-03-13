Gumby’s Pizza at 300 S. Pugh St. has temporarily closed due to a food health code violation, according to signs posted in the window of the location.

The violation was handed down by State College Borough Health Officer Bryan O’Donnell. The sign says the restaurant violated Pennsylvania food code 46.1144 and that the location was an “imminent health hazard.”

The sign states the location is “present with a gross unsanitary occurrence.”

Gumby’s is a chain pizza restaurant with locations in prominent college towns across the country, such as the University of Florida, the University of Missouri and Texas A&M University.

Their menu includes pizza and also touts itself as the original home of the “pokey stix.”

Gumby's is the third restaurant in the last two weeks to close in any capacity due to health code violations after Five Guys and Playa Bowls closed. Both have since resumed business.

The Daily Collegian will update this story as more information becomes available.

