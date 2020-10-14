Multiple officials responded to a three-vehicle crash on Beaver Avenue Wednesday.

Three individuals were involved in the incident, and one of them was injured, according to a State College Police officer at the scene.

One of the individuals was transported via Centre LifeLink to Mount Nittany Medical Center.

Another individual involved refused transport for medical attention, an official at the scene said.

One of the vehicles ran into the “Kitchen Kaboodle” storefront on Beaver Avenue. That vehicle was towed away by John Tennis Towing of State College.

The Alpha Fire Company, State College Police Department and Centre LifeLink all responded to the scene.