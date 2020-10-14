Kitchen Kaboodle, Beaver Avenue Car Crash
Police inspect a three-vehicle crash on Beaver Avenue that damaged Kitchen Kaboodle on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 in State College, Pa. Three individuals were involved in the incident, one was injured, according to a State College Police officer.

 Noah Riffe

Multiple officials responded to a three-vehicle crash on Beaver Avenue Wednesday.

Three individuals were involved in the incident, and one of them was injured, according to a State College Police officer at the scene.

One of the individuals was transported via Centre LifeLink to Mount Nittany Medical Center.

A woman inside of Kitchen Kaboodle talks on the phone and holds a pillow behind police tape after a three-vehicle crash occurred on Beaver Avenue that damaged the store on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 in State College, Pa. Three individuals were involved in the incident, one was injured, according to a State College Police officer.

Another individual involved refused transport for medical attention, an official at the scene said.

One of the vehicles ran into the “Kitchen Kaboodle” storefront on Beaver Avenue. That vehicle was towed away by John Tennis Towing of State College.

The Alpha Fire Company, State College Police Department and Centre LifeLink all responded to the scene.

