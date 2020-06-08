Another downtown State College eatery appears to be closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Frutta Bowls on Beaver Avenue posted a "for lease" sign in its window, however, it is unclear when the location closed its doors.

The restaurant served smoothies, smoothie bowls, toasts and more healthy options to the State College community. The location had only been open since March 2019.

Frutta Bowls did not immediately respond to an email request from The Daily Collegian asking for comment.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

+3 Bars begin to open as Centre County enters green phase Centre County entered the green phase of reopening on Friday, and popular bars in the area a…