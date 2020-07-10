Centre County received $341,549 to prevent homelessness and assist those who are homeless amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release Friday from Gov. Tom Wolf's office.

Pennsylvania's Department of Community and Economic Development will distribute approximately $19 million in Emergency Solutions Grant CARES Act funding throughout the commonwealth.

Sixty-three percent of the funding is meant to address preventing homelessness, 22 percent is meant be used to quickly find housing for the homeless, and 8.4 percent is meant to be used to give "emergency shelter services and street outreach," according to the release.

Additionally, Centre County will receive funding from the Blair County Community Action Program and Lawrence County Social Services, as some counties' awards are to be distributed to multiple regions.

A second round of financial awards will be provided, according to the release.

Fifty-two of Pennsylvania's 67 counties received funding through an application.

